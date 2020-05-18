1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04. 1life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.30.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1life Healthcare will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1life Healthcare (ONEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.