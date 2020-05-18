1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ONEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1life Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $32.09 on Thursday. 1life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1life Healthcare will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

