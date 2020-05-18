1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1life Healthcare traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 5142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $56,689,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,310,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $7,675,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.79 million. Research analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

