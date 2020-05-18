1,750 Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

