14,989 Shares in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.00. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

