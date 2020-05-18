1,480 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

SPGI stock opened at $308.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

