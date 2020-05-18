11,226 Shares in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of BE stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $70,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $96,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $198,578 over the last 90 days. 23.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

