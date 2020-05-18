111,143 Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 111,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $5.53 on Monday, hitting $137.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 254.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

