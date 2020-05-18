10,198 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

