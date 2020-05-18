-$1.59 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.77). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 263.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,583 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42,433.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 550,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 551,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

