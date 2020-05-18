$0.94 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,487. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $112,957,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

