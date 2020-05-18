$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is ($0.24). Air Lease reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,345 shares of company stock valued at $418,043. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $206,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 64.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,897 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.