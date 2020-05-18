$0.21 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 92.86%.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 207,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 381,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 24.0% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 188,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

