-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 113,253 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Boingo Wireless by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIFI stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 16,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.24 million, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 1.23.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

