-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.10). Groupon posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GRPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Groupon from $1.50 to $0.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

In other Groupon news, Director Theodore Leonsis purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Groupon by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 2,049,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 333,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,703 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,014 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,491 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Groupon has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $616.16 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

