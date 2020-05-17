Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 22,469 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.10.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

