Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,121 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $258,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after buying an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,101,000 after buying an additional 2,322,408 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,687,000 after buying an additional 2,068,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after buying an additional 1,934,311 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,647 shares of company stock worth $11,821,821. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.