Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $220.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

