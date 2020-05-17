Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.90 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in Globe Life by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,117,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of GL stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.