Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.3003 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

