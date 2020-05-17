Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 245,929 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,120.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 209,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,481,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,828 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

