Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,247 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Qorvo worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $94.71 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.74.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,812 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.