Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

