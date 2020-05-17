Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.08.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

