Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 149.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,860 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 129.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,230,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,464 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,120,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after acquiring an additional 109,686 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 79.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

