Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $1,260,000.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $897,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $174.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,185.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.81.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

