Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 73.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

