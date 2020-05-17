Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $389,182.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $820,550.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.