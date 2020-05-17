Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Gecina from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gecina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $112.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gecina has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $192.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.83.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

