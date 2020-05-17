Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) to Sell

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Get Mitsui & Co Ltd alerts:

MITSY opened at $286.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $247.60 and a fifty-two week high of $370.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.