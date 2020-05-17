Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Wix.Com stock opened at $201.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $204.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wix.Com by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,866,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $34,982,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,835,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

