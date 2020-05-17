Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

