Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.
Shares of WTFC stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.61.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.