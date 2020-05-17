William Lynch Sells 50,000 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, William Lynch sold 97,132 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $4,444,760.32.

On Tuesday, April 14th, William Lynch sold 77,132 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,418,859.52.

On Tuesday, March 24th, William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88.

On Tuesday, February 25th, William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 439,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peloton by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Peloton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton in the 4th quarter worth $4,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

