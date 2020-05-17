Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $4,500,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

