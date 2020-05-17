Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 5.7% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Iqvia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 20,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Iqvia by 62.7% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.06.

Shares of IQV opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.47.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

