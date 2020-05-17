Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,328 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

