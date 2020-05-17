Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,660 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 285,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period.

Voya Financial stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

