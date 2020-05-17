Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Centene by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Centene by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Centene by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

CNC stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $913,762.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.