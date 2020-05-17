Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 621,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,320,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $28.46 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

