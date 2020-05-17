Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Director Buys $511,700.00 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Director William E. Kassling purchased 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,084.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,130,000 after purchasing an additional 178,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.