West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.
Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $290.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
In related news, Director Michael J. Gerdin purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $53,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,305.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,509.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,779 shares of company stock worth $257,454. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.