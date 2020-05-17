West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $290.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Gerdin purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $53,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,305.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,509.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,779 shares of company stock worth $257,454. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

