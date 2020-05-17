Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

NYSE WELL opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

