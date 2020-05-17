Wells Fargo & Co Raises KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $32.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 23.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.