Wedbush Comments on CarMax, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454,260 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after buying an additional 1,442,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,656,000 after acquiring an additional 680,460 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

