Warburg Research Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Posted by on May 17th, 2020 // Comments off

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.00 ($125.58).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €103.00 ($119.77) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.70. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.