Warburg Research Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.00 ($125.58).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at €103.00 ($119.77) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.70. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a one year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.