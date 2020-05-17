Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

