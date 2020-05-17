Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMT. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Walmart stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.73. Walmart has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

