W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 857.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $46,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $278.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

