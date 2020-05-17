Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 121,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Vodafone Group worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

VOD stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.67%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

