Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CEO Acquires $293,749.86 in Stock

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 25,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $293,749.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,997.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of research firms have commented on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth approximately $1,350,964,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

